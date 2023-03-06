Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 22,453 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

HubSpot stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $409.33. The company had a trading volume of 62,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,362. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

