Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 60,208 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1,229.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.43. 61,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,644. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

