Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,100 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $21,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after buying an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after buying an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $34.95. 461,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,776. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

