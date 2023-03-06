Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 288.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,168 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after buying an additional 355,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,232. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $157.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

