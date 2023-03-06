Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4,087.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107,417 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.5% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $44,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.19.

Shares of ULTA traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $526.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

