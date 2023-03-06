Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $26.91 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 264,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,907,000. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.82. 119,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.