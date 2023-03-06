Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 42,085 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $26,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.59. The company had a trading volume of 64,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,348. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.64. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $597.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SVB Financial Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.90.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.