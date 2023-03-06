Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 160,884 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,166,000. Salesforce accounts for about 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CRM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,866. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.12.
In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
