Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 160,884 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,166,000. Salesforce accounts for about 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,866. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.12.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

