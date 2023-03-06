Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,632 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after acquiring an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after buying an additional 550,306 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Paychex by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.01. 71,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

