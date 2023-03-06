QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Reduced by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

QCOM traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.49. 1,537,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687,274. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.