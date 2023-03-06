Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.57. 849,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,777,463. The firm has a market cap of $458.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

