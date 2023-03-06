Quantamental Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $10.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,520.74. 7,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,536.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,544.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

