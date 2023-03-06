Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 7,360 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.5% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.54. 666,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,490,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,873.67, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

