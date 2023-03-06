Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

