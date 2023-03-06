Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 2,524 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.358 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

