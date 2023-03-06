Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 342 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.90.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.99. 8,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,664. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $363.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.46 and a 200 day moving average of $230.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 140.13%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

