QuantaSing Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:QSG) Quiet Period To Expire on March 6th

QuantaSing Group’s (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 6th. QuantaSing Group had issued 3,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $40,625,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

QuantaSing Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QSG opened at $12.46 on Monday. QuantaSing Group has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

