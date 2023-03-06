Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 5,826 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 2.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,277 shares of company stock worth $41,910,164. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.08. The stock had a trading volume of 64,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,579. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

