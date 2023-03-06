Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 9.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $71,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.32.

ODFL stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

