Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Qube’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Qube Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76.
About Qube
Further Reading
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.