Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,080 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $237.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,856,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,230,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.93 and its 200-day moving average is $162.09. The stock has a market cap of $586.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.