Quest Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Moody’s by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.80. The company had a trading volume of 109,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,042. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

