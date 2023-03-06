Quest Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.8% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 948,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $184,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.06. 189,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,562. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.