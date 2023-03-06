Quest Investment Management LLC Buys 8,124 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $16,955,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 25.0% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 8.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.07. The stock had a trading volume of 716,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.55 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $423.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

