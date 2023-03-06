Quest Investment Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,312,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $805,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,616 shares of company stock worth $31,359,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $446.92. 80,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.81 and a 200-day moving average of $413.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.49, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.