Quest Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,636 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after acquiring an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in IQVIA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,644. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

