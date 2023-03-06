Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 4,608 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quest Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.87. 616,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,762,900. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.