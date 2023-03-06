Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 82,020 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

