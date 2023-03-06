Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

