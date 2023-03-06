Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,880 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.63. 1,317,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,560,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.22 and a one year high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

