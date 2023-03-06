Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,083 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in LendingClub by 251.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

