Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Newmark Group worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMRK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

