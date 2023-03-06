Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $578.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

