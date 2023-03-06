Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 36,420 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,420 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Navient worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

