Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 499,506 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its position in Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,506 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Talkspace by 174.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,380 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Talkspace by 253.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,222,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,311,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Talkspace from $1.65 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Talkspace from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

