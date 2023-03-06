Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 504 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,781,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 48,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

