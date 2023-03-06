QUINT Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005286 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $947.51 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.