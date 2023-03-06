Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.