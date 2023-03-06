Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 402.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,380,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,693,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.85. 1,849,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,998. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.