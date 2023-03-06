Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Structure Therapeutics (GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GPCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2023 – Structure Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

2/28/2023 – Structure Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Structure Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Structure Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Structure Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $26.55 on Monday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.