Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regency Centers Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

