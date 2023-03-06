Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $263.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.20 and a 200-day moving average of $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

