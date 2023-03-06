Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SciPlay (SCPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL):

3/3/2023 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $18.00.

2/22/2023 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00.

1/30/2023 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

