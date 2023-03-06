Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 6th (ADAP, AES, AKA, AMH, AMTI, AVAP, AXSM, BL, BLFS, CCO)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 6th:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Avation (LON:AVAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.75) target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.50 price target on the stock.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 19 ($0.23) price target on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock.

India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Iofina (LON:IOF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 37.50 ($0.45) target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $204.00 price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Arete Research.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $434.00 price target on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.