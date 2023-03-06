Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 6th (ADAP, AES, AKA, AMH, AMTI, AVAP, AXSM, BL, BLFS, CCO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 6th:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Avation (LON:AVAP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.75) target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $23.50 price target on the stock.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 19 ($0.23) price target on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock.

India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Iofina (LON:IOF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 37.50 ($0.45) target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $204.00 price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Arete Research.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $434.00 price target on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

