Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Puma (PUM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Puma (ETR: PUM) recently:

3/2/2023 – Puma was given a new €70.00 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/2/2023 – Puma was given a new €57.00 ($60.64) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/2/2023 – Puma was given a new €94.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/2/2023 – Puma was given a new €73.00 ($77.66) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/1/2023 – Puma was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/1/2023 – Puma was given a new €76.00 ($80.85) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/1/2023 – Puma was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/1/2023 – Puma was given a new €70.00 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/1/2023 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/28/2023 – Puma was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2023 – Puma was given a new €73.00 ($77.66) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/21/2023 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($106.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/8/2023 – Puma was given a new €94.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/3/2023 – Puma was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/1/2023 – Puma was given a new €70.00 ($74.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/27/2023 – Puma was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/27/2023 – Puma was given a new €96.00 ($102.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2023 – Puma was given a new €76.00 ($80.85) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2023 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2023 – Puma was given a new €63.00 ($67.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2023 – Puma was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/13/2023 – Puma was given a new €96.00 ($102.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/10/2023 – Puma was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Puma Stock Performance

Puma stock traded up €0.38 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €56.76 ($60.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Puma Se has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €82.12 ($87.36). The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.