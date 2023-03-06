Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AXA (CS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AXA (EPA: CS):
- 3/3/2023 – AXA was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/3/2023 – AXA was given a new €35.00 ($37.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/1/2023 – AXA was given a new €35.50 ($37.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/24/2023 – AXA was given a new €33.00 ($35.11) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/24/2023 – AXA was given a new €30.50 ($32.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/23/2023 – AXA was given a new €31.50 ($33.51) price target on by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa).
- 2/23/2023 – AXA was given a new €33.30 ($35.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/23/2023 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/23/2023 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/23/2023 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/25/2023 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/19/2023 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/18/2023 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/16/2023 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/12/2023 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/12/2023 – AXA was given a new €33.30 ($35.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/12/2023 – AXA was given a new €32.20 ($34.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
AXA Price Performance
CS opened at €29.89 ($31.80) on Monday. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($29.46). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.14.
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
