Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gentherm (THRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2023 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2023 – Gentherm had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Gentherm had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Gentherm was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/20/2023 – Gentherm was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 171.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 49.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 566,583 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth $30,991,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 61.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

