Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stake Lessened by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.85% of Revolve Group worth $29,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Stock Up 3.3 %

RVLV opened at $28.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVLV. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

