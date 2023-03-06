Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $75.18

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.18, but opened at $73.02. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 679,263 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.39) to GBX 5,790 ($69.87) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,849,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,527,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.