Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.